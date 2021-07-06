Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

