FIL Ltd Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,025 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 4.06% of Profound Medical worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

