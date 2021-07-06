FIL Ltd Purchases 165,276 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FIL Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,276 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

