FIL Ltd Sells 60,285 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

