FIL Ltd Takes Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 891,482 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCR opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.