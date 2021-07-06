Financial Survey: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) vs. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% CBRE Group 3.54% 16.81% 6.81%

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vidler Water Resources and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and CBRE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.37 $10.00 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.21 $751.99 million $3.27 26.28

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Vidler Water Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

