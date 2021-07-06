First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $817.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

