First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $518.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $228,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

