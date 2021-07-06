First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Foundation worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

