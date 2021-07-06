First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.