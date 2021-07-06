First Manhattan Co. Acquires 225 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

