First Manhattan Co. Increases Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TMX opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.