First Manhattan Co. Invests $137,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inseego by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Inseego by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Inseego by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.