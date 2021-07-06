First Manhattan Co. Sells 564 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

