First Manhattan Co. Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

