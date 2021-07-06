First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Shares in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,458.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,144 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

