First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 249 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,599,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,075,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $310.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

