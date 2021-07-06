First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $119,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

