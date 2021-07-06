First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

