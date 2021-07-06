First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

