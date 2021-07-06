First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 4,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.28. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

