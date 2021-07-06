Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,160 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Floor & Decor worth $76,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,539. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

