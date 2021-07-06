Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLNT. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

FLNT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $70.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 437,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluent by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.