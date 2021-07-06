Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the Ford’s top line. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of electric vehicle (EV) strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles and acquisition of Electriphi to provide fleet-depot charging also bodes well. The company’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles (AV) will drive profitability. In fact, Ford’s commitment to spend more than $30 billion in EVs and $7 billion in AV through 2025 — offers ample growth visibility. Ford’s restructuring initiatives in European market and strong vehicle sales momentum in China are other tailwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

Several other analysts have also commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 448,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,069,208. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

