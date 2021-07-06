Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 305.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

