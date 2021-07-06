Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

FTV stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

