Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

