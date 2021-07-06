Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

