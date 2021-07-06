Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

