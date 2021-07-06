Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 218 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

