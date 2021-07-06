Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

