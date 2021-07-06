Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

