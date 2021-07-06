Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

