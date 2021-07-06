Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 484,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $519,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.