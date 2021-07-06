Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $5.75 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,454,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period.

Signature Bank stock opened at $248.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

