Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after buying an additional 696,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

