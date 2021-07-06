Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,968 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

