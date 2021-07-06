Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €79.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €68.08 ($80.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.