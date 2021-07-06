FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Shares Purchased by LH Capital Markets LLC

LH Capital Markets LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 133.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. FTAC Olympus Acquisition comprises about 1.5% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LH Capital Markets LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTOC. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,294,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.