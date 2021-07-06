Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 165,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 391,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock has a market cap of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

