Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.0579 on Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $419,379.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00167181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,279.70 or 1.00056936 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00953946 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

