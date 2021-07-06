FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$78.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

