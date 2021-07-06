FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.