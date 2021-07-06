FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.83.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.07.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $233.96 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

