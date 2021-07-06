FYDcoin (FYD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $141.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $141.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 575,617,667 coins and its circulating supply is 547,583,000 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

