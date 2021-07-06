GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

