GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIQ. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

