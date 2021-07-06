GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

