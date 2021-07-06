GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 63,900 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,294,000.

OTCMKTS:MCADU opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

In other news, CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

