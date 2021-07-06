GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 14,400 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.78% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,170,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BREZ opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

